PTI Lawmakers Under Investigation in Islamabad

In a significant legal development, around 70 lawmakers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, from the PTI party led by Imran Khan, are being pursued by the Islamabad Police for numerous criminal cases.

Sources reveal that out of 92 PTI members in the assembly, a significant number have been implicated in serious offenses, primarily linked to protests and aggression against law enforcement.

Records indicate that former Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur tops the list with 52 FIRs, encompassing terrorism and violence-related charges, as authorities continue their investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)