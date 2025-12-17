Left Menu

PTI Lawmakers Under Investigation in Islamabad

At least 70 PTI lawmakers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including current and former Chief Ministers, face multiple criminal charges in Islamabad. Most charges involve violent protests and attacks on law enforcement. Authorities have compiled case details, and the lawmakers are seeking bail. Serious allegations include terrorism and police attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 17-12-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 22:12 IST
PTI Lawmakers Under Investigation in Islamabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant legal development, around 70 lawmakers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, from the PTI party led by Imran Khan, are being pursued by the Islamabad Police for numerous criminal cases.

Sources reveal that out of 92 PTI members in the assembly, a significant number have been implicated in serious offenses, primarily linked to protests and aggression against law enforcement.

Records indicate that former Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur tops the list with 52 FIRs, encompassing terrorism and violence-related charges, as authorities continue their investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025