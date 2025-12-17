Left Menu

Nepali Congress Pushes for Restoration of House and Government Overhaul

Nepal's Supreme Court has issued a show cause notice to the government following a writ by Nepali Congress members seeking the restoration of the dissolved House of Representatives and the dismissal of the interim government led by Sushila Karki.

Nepal's Supreme Court issued a show cause notice to the government in response to a writ demanding the restoration of the House of Representatives. The writ also calls for the nullification of the interim government led by Sushila Karki.

Eight former Nepali Congress members filed the petition, naming the President's Office, Prime Minister Karki, and others as defendants. They advocate for a new government led by the Nepali Congress, the largest party in the dissolved House.

The dissolution, announced by President Ramchandra Paudel, followed protests that led to the resignation of then-Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. The constitutional bench, including Chief Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut, heard the case with significant attention as other parties like the CPN-UML demand restoration as well.

