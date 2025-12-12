Left Menu

Nepal PM Sushila Karki Expands Cabinet with Four New Ministers

Nepal's Prime Minister Sushila Karki inducted four new ministers into her cabinet, expanding it to 14 members. President Ramchandra Paudel administered the oaths at the Office of the President. The new appointments include Shraddha Shrestha for Women, Children, and Senior Citizens, and others in various portfolios.

Nepal's Prime Minister Sushila Karki took a significant step on Friday by expanding her cabinet, adding four new ministers, bringing the total to 14.

At an official ceremony held in the Office of the President, President Ramchandra Paudel administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers, thereby affirming their roles within the interim government.

The new ministers are Shraddha Shrestha, taking charge of the portfolio for Women, Children and Senior Citizens, Madhav Chaulagain for Forest and Environment, Rajendra Singh Bhandari for Labour and Social Security, and Kumar Ingnam for Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation. This marks the fourth cabinet expansion under PM Karki's leadership.

