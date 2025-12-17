Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Flare Over U.S. Refugee Operations in South Africa

South Africa plans to deport seven Kenyans for illegally working on U.S. refugee applications. USCIS officers were briefly detained. Tensions rise as the Trump administration tries to resettle white South Africans claiming persecution. Both nations are engaging diplomatically to address the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 20:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South African authorities have taken steps to deport seven Kenyan nationals found working unlawfully on U.S. refugee applications in South Africa. The incident, which also led to the brief detention of two U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) officers, has strained diplomatic ties.

The Kenyans, employed by a Church World Service-run support center, had entered South Africa on tourist visas. Earlier visa applications to perform the work legally had been denied. The U.S. State Department condemned the raid, labeling it 'unacceptable' and reiterating its commitment to safeguarding American interests and personnel abroad.

The incident arrives amidst ongoing disputes between Washington and Pretoria regarding U.S. resettlement plans for white South Africans. South Africa denies claims of racial persecution cited by the Trump administration. Diplomatic communications are underway to resolve the episode, which underscores broader disagreements over immigration and sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

