Mizoram's Battle Against Drugs and Alcohol: A Crackdown Success

In 21 months, Mizoram arrested over 13,000 people for drug and alcohol-related offenses. The state recovered substantial drug quantities and destroyed drugs worth Rs 71.64 crore. Amendments to prohibition laws are underway to curb challenges, with initiatives like the 'Jericho Operation' showing positive results in reducing drug trafficking.

Aizawl | Updated: 17-12-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 21:10 IST
Mizoram's Battle Against Drugs and Alcohol: A Crackdown Success
Over the last 21 months, Mizoram has seen the arrest of more than 13,000 individuals, including 100 foreign nationals, linked to drug and alcohol violations, revealed State Excise and Narcotics Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar. The Ndnal law enforcement efforts signal a determined stand against substance abuse in the region.

The department registered a significant number of cases under both the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Mizoram Liquor Prohibition Act. A large quantity of drugs, including heroin and methamphetamine, was seized, while efforts to tackle the alcohol issue continue with multiple arrests under district-specific rules.

In a bid to address the growing concerns, the government collaborates with NGOs and religious institutions, establishing facilities like detox centers. Crackdown operations such as 'Jericho Operation' have positively impacted, showing declines in drug supply as the state strives to enforce its dry state policy more effectively.

