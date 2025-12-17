Karnataka's Effort to Revive Rural Water Supply Management

The Karnataka government is taking active steps to improve the management of clean drinking water units in rural areas, according to state minister Priyank Kharge. Speaking in the legislative assembly, Kharge outlined the government's efforts to appoint an agency for the task, addressing issues that have arisen after the CSR-funded units were transferred to local gram panchayats.

Kharge disclosed that while a proposal on the table aims to involve a reputed manufacturing firm to handle maintenance, no company has yet agreed to take on the responsibility. "The government remains committed to resolving these difficulties," Kharge reassured as he addressed concerns raised by Hirekerur MLA U B Banakar.

Amid issues of fluoride contamination, the minister highlighted ongoing monthly water quality testing across all zilla panchayats. New laboratories have been established, testing approximately 6.5 lakh samples statewide, and water testing kits have been distributed to boost village-level monitoring efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)