Assam's Firm Stance on Illegal Infiltration: Seven Migrants Sent Back to Bangladesh
The Assam government remains dedicated to preventing illegal infiltration, evidenced by seven migrants intercepted and returned to Bangladesh. This follows a Cabinet-approved SOP under the Immigrants Act to expel illegal entrants and intensified BSF and police vigilance along the India-Bangladesh border. The state's firm policy aims for an infiltration-free Assam.
In Assam's Cachar district, authorities intercepted seven individuals from Bangladesh attempting illegal entry, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed. The migrants were swiftly sent back via Sribhumi, highlighting the state's firm stance against illegal infiltration.
Chief Minister Sarma lauded the local police for their swift action, emphasizing the state's ongoing commitment to an infiltration-free Assam. He revealed that each week, 35-40 illegal entrants are 'pushed back' as part of the government's stringent policies.
A recent Cabinet-approved SOP under the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, guides local authorities in handling illegal immigration. Meanwhile, the BSF has increased vigilance along the 1885-km India-Bangladesh border to thwart illegal crossings, ensuring a high-alert protocol remains in effect.
(With inputs from agencies.)
