Economists Advocate for Simultaneous Elections: Economic Boon or Bust?

Economists Gita Gopinath and Sanjeev Sanyal presented before a parliamentary panel on the economic implications of simultaneous elections. They suggested potential savings and GDP growth but also highlighted logistical challenges. Gopinath referenced Indonesia's difficulties due to its geographical complexity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 22:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two renowned economists, Gita Gopinath and Sanjeev Sanyal, presented their insights on simultaneous elections to a parliamentary panel on Wednesday. The focus was on economic aspects and implementation strategies.

Gopinath, a Harvard professor and former IMF official, and Sanyal, a member of India's Economic Advisory Council, discussed potential financial benefits and logistical challenges with the Joint Committee of Parliament.

Committee Chairman P P Chaudhary noted that simultaneous elections could save substantial funds and boost GDP, albeit with implementation challenges highlighted by Gopinath, specifically citing Indonesia's logistical issues due to its geographical diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

