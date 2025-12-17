Guterres Calls for Maximum Restraint Amid Renewed Tensions in Yemen

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday urged all parties in Yemen to exercise maximum restraint following recent advances by southern separatists, which raise concerns over reigniting the nearly decade-old civil war. He highlighted the challenging environment under the Houthi-held areas of the country, including Sanaa and the northwest.

Guterres called on regional players to engage in constructive dialogue to support U.N. mediation efforts and collective security. He expressed condemnation towards the Houthi movement for their continued arbitrary detention of 59 U.N. staff, some of whom have been referred to a special criminal court on charges linked to their official duties.

The Secretary-General underlined the necessity for unhindered U.N. operations in Yemen to provide crucial humanitarian aid, with 19.5 million Yemenis in need of assistance. He returned from visiting Saudi Arabia and Oman, and emphasized the U.N.'s commitment to supporting those devastated by the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)