Humanitarian Crisis Looms in Gaza Amid Aid Registration Stalemate

The United Nations and various aid groups have raised alarms about the potential collapse of humanitarian efforts in Gaza. They highlighted that restrictive registration processes imposed by Israel could force international nonprofits operating in the territory to shut down.

A statement from the U.N. and more than 200 local and international aid organizations warned of the dire consequences if dozens of international non-governmental organizations (INGOs) are de-registered by the end of December. The closure of these organizations would result in significant interruptions to essential services such as healthcare and sanitation in Gaza.

Millions of dollars' worth of critical supplies remain stuck outside Gaza due to the registration backlog and related obstacles. The statement emphasized the urgency of unimpeded humanitarian access, noting that lifesaving support should not be delayed for any reason.

