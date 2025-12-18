Humanitarian Crisis Looms in Gaza Amid Aid Registration Stalemate
The United Nations and over 200 aid organizations caution that humanitarian operations in Gaza could collapse due to Israel's restrictive registration process. This could lead to a cessation of critical services, including healthcare and sanitation, provided by international aid groups, if urgent actions are not taken.
The United Nations and various aid groups have raised alarms about the potential collapse of humanitarian efforts in Gaza. They highlighted that restrictive registration processes imposed by Israel could force international nonprofits operating in the territory to shut down.
A statement from the U.N. and more than 200 local and international aid organizations warned of the dire consequences if dozens of international non-governmental organizations (INGOs) are de-registered by the end of December. The closure of these organizations would result in significant interruptions to essential services such as healthcare and sanitation in Gaza.
Millions of dollars' worth of critical supplies remain stuck outside Gaza due to the registration backlog and related obstacles. The statement emphasized the urgency of unimpeded humanitarian access, noting that lifesaving support should not be delayed for any reason.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- humanitarian aid
- United Nations
- Israel
- INGO
- registration
- healthcare
- essentials
- blockade
- collapse
ALSO READ
U.S. Healthcare Showdown: Republicans vs. Democrats on ACA Subsidies
India Strengthens Healthcare and Economic Ties with Afghanistan
Strained Healthcare: England's Doctors Strike Amidst Winter Flu Surge
UST Partners with IIT Madras Incubation Cell to Boost Healthcare Startups
Catalyzing Healthcare Innovation: UST and IITMIC's Strategic Partnership