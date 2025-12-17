Left Menu

India Strengthens Healthcare and Economic Ties with Afghanistan

India and Afghanistan are deepening their bilateral relationships through enhanced healthcare and economic cooperation. Union Health Minister JP Nadda's meeting with Afghanistan's Public Health Minister and recent visits by Afghan officials underscore India's ongoing commitment to humanitarian aid and expanding economic links with Afghanistan, despite evolving regional dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 23:37 IST
Union Health Minister JP Nadda meets Afghanistan's Public Health Minister Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali in New Delhi. (Photo: X/@JPNadda). Image Credit: ANI
Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday conducted a crucial meeting with Afghanistan's Minister of Public Health, Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali, with a focus on humanitarian and healthcare assistance for Afghanistan. The discussions highlighted India's promise of continued support, especially in ensuring the long-term supply of essential medicines and health-related aid as a core component of the bilateral relationship.

Demonstrating this commitment, India symbolically handed over cancer medicines and vaccines to Afghanistan. Beyond this gesture, a significant consignment of medical supplies, including a 128-slice CT scanner, is being sent to enhance Afghanistan's healthcare infrastructure.

The meeting followed the Afghan Minister's warmly-received inaugural visit to India, underscoring the ongoing diplomatic rapport between the nations. Official exchanges, such as recent visits by Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi, illustrate the expanding economic and diplomatic relations, fostering future cooperation.

Azizi's talks with Indian officials focused on boosting economic collaboration and trade, emphasizing a shared commitment to strengthening ties. Such diplomatic engagements are shaping a positive trajectory for India-Afghanistan relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

