Indian Railways Introduces Regional Cuisines on Vande Bharat Trains

Indian Railways, through its catering and tourism arm IRCTC, has introduced regional cuisines on Vande Bharat trains to further enhance passenger experience by offering authentic, culturally rooted food options. The initiative aims to showcase India’s rich culinary diversity by serving local delicacies aligned with the regions through which the trains operate.

Passengers travelling on the 20101/20102 Nagpur–Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express can enjoy Maharashtra’s popular Kanda Poha along with South Indian specialities such as Dondakaya Karam Podi Fry and Andhra Pradesh’s traditional Andhra Kodi Kura. Gujarati flavours have been introduced on select services, with Methi Thepla being served on the 20901 Mumbai Central–Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express and Masala Lauki on the 26902 Sabarmati–Veraval Vande Bharat Express. Odisha’s Aloo Phulkopi is available for passengers on the 22895 Howrah–Puri Vande Bharat Express.

Kerala’s distinctive cuisine has also found a place onboard. A traditional Kerala meal comprising white rice, Pachakka Cherupayar Mezhukku Perati, Kadala Curry, Kerala Paratha, plain curd and Palada Payasam, along with Appam, is being served on the 20633/34 Kasargod–Thiruvananthapuram and 20631/32 Mangaluru–Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express services.

West Bengal’s signature dishes such as Kosha Paneer are being offered on the 20872 Rourkela–Howrah Vande Bharat Express, while Aloo Potol Bhaja is available on the 22895 Howrah–Puri Vande Bharat Express. From Bihar, iconic dishes like Champaran Paneer are being served on the 22349 Patna–Ranchi Vande Bharat Express, and Champaran Chicken on the 22348 Patna–Howrah Vande Bharat Express.

Passengers travelling on trains operating in the northern region can savour Dogri cuisine, including Ambal Kaddu and Jammu Chana Masala, on services numbered 26401–02 and 26403–04. Kashmiri specialities such as Tomato Chaman and Kesar Phirni are being served on the 26401/02 and 26403/04 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra–Srinagar Vande Bharat Express.

Additional regional offerings include Maharashtra’s Masala Upma on the 22229 Mumbai CSMT–Madgaon Vande Bharat Express and West Bengal’s traditional Murgir Jhol on the 22302 New Jalpaiguri–Howrah Vande Bharat Express.

Through this initiative, Indian Railways is not only improving onboard catering standards but also celebrating India’s diverse food heritage, transforming Vande Bharat journeys into a more memorable and culturally enriching experience for passengers across the country.