Parliamentary Affairs Ministry Achieves Paperless, Zero-Pendency Digital Governance

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has successfully transformed its functioning into a fully paperless and digitally driven ecosystem by leveraging seven integrated digital platforms, significantly improving efficiency, transparency and accountability in its operations.

The digital backbone of the Ministry is the e-Office system, which is now used for all file movements and approvals. Service and human resource matters are handled seamlessly through the e-HRMS platform, while the Consultative Committee Management System enables end-to-end digital management of consultative committee meetings. Procurement transparency and asset tracking are ensured through the Claims and Inventory Management System.

Legislative workflows in State and Union Territory Legislatures are being digitised through the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), while parliamentary assurances are tracked in real time using the Online Assurance Monitoring System (OAMS). In addition, the dedicated National Youth Parliament Scheme portal supports youth engagement in parliamentary processes through a fully digital interface.

The direct benefits of this comprehensive digital adoption include the complete elimination of pendency, with all references and files cleared, a sharp reduction in administrative delays caused by physical file movement, and substantial savings in paper consumption. The system provides instantaneous visibility and a complete audit trail of every transaction, enabling unprecedented transparency, secure electronic record-keeping, and significantly reduced processing time.

During Special Campaign 5.0, held from 2 to 31 October 2025, the Ministry achieved the milestone of “zero-pendency and zero-paper” by clearing 100 per cent of pending references. The campaign also included intensive cleanliness and waste-segregation drives, promotion of NeVA as a model of green governance that saves lakhs of trees annually, and the administration of the Swachhta pledge by all officers and staff of the Ministry.

Under the broader Swachh Bharat initiative, the Ministry is working towards near-zero paper usage across all State and Union Territory Legislatures through complete adoption of NeVA and digitisation of legacy legislative records.

Looking ahead, the Ministry’s roadmap focuses on transforming NeVA into an AI-powered platform for State and UT Legislatures. Planned enhancements include real-time multilingual machine translation across official languages, covering text-to-text, speech-to-text, text-to-speech and speech-to-speech capabilities. Additional features such as AI-driven live transcription of House proceedings, searchable digital archives and intelligent multilingual chatbots are expected to further reduce reliance on printed material while enhancing linguistic inclusivity and accessibility.

This information was provided by the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.