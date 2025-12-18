Kruger National Park Tightens Festive Season Entry Controls

The South African National Parks (SANParks) has announced a set of stringent entry measures for day visitors heading to the Kruger National Park (KNP) during the busy festive season, warning that gate quotas will be enforced to prevent overcrowding and ensure smooth traffic flow. The announcement was issued on Wednesday as thousands of holidaymakers prepare to visit one of the country’s most popular wildlife destinations.

Daily Quotas and Mandatory Pre-Booking for Day Visitors

SANParks confirmed that once the daily visitor quota at a gate is reached, entry will only be permitted to those who have pre-booked. All other visitors will be required to queue, with access granted only when other guests exit the park. The organisation stressed that Wild Card members are not exempt from the pre-booking rules or the associated administration fee.

To secure entry, visitors are urged to pre-book online via www.sanparks.org, where a non-refundable administration fee applies:

R59 per adult

R29 per child

This fee is separate from the conservation fee, which must still be paid at the gate unless a valid Wild Card is presented.

Pre-Booked Visitors Prioritised — but Only Within Allocated Time Slots

SANParks emphasised that the quota system applies exclusively to day visitors, not overnight guests. Pre-booked day visitors will receive priority at the gate, but only if they arrive during their designated time slots. Those who arrive late will be treated as non-booked visitors and will lose priority access.

The festive-season entry time slots are:

Time Slot 1: 05:30 – 08:00

Time Slot 2: 08:00 – 10:00

Time Slot 3: 10:00 onwards

Visitors are advised to plan accordingly to avoid delays, especially during the peak holiday period when gates experience heavy traffic.

Updated Conservation Fees and Identification Requirements

Conservation fees remain applicable to all guests and vary according to nationality:

South Africans, Zimbabweans and Mozambicans R134 per adult R67 per child (ages 2–11)

Other SADC nationals R275 per adult R137 per child

International visitors R602 per adult R300 per child



Valid identification is mandatory for all visitors, including passengers:

South Africans: ID or driver’s licence

Foreign nationals: Passport

Failure to produce valid ID will result in being charged the full international conservation fee.

Vehicle Compliance Strictly Enforced

SANParks issued a strict warning regarding vehicle compliance. Any vehicle without licence plates or documentation proving a valid temporary licence will be denied entry and exit. Vehicles found inside the park without valid plates will be impounded, and drivers may face fines and charges.

Security Strengthened: Rangers, SAPS and SANDF on Duty

To maintain safety and curb poaching during the peak season, SANParks confirmed that Ranger Services, the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will be deployed across the park. These teams will monitor compliance, enforce park rules, and strengthen anti-poaching operations during one of the busiest periods of the year.

Cash-Free Payment System for Faster Gate Processing

Guests are reminded that cash-free transactions are enforced at major entry gates — including Paul Kruger, Phabeni, Numbi, Malelane and Crocodile Bridge — as well as fuel stations in the southern regions of the park. This system is intended to reduce processing times and improve overall visitor convenience.

Park Rules, Safety Measures and Emergency Contacts

SANParks reiterated the importance of adhering to park rules, which are designed to promote safety and protect wildlife. Visitors are urged to use the 24-hour emergency numbers printed on their entry permits:

013 735 4064

076 801 9679

The organisation encouraged guests to plan ahead, travel safely and allow ample time to experience the park’s natural wonders without rushing.

“By respecting these rules, visitors contribute to preserving the park’s natural beauty and the safety of all its inhabitants,” SANParks said, emphasising that responsible behaviour enhances the experience for everyone entering the iconic wildlife reserve.