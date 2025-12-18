Ramaphosa Urges Unity as SADC Reaffirms Support for Madagascar’s Transition

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for intensified unity, dialogue and regional cooperation as the Southern African Development Community (SADC) wrapped up its virtual Extraordinary Summit focusing on the political and security developments in Madagascar.

Delivering his closing remarks on Wednesday, President Ramaphosa said the discussions demonstrated a collective regional determination to safeguard peace, democracy and stability within the SADC region.

He praised the engagement among Heads of State and Government, describing their cooperation as “a unity of purpose” that continues to characterise the bloc’s response to regional crises.

SADC’s Deliberations on Madagascar: Substantive and Solutions-Driven

President Ramaphosa highlighted that summit deliberations on Madagascar were not only comprehensive but “substantive, detailed, constructive and outcomes-based.”

He reiterated SADC’s firm position that Madagascar’s political challenges require peaceful, inclusive and Malagasy-owned processes. The regional body, he said, remains committed to supporting the restoration of constitutional order following months of instability.

The President urged the people of Madagascar to embrace this period as an opportunity to rebuild their national cohesion.

“We call on all the Malagasy people to deeply reflect on the challenges facing their country and choose the path of peace, unity, reconciliation and development,” he said, noting that regional and international support is aligned toward helping Madagascar stabilise.

Recognition of Transitional Government Efforts

Ramaphosa welcomed reports indicating a restoration of calm across Madagascar and acknowledged the Transitional Government’s early steps toward national consultations earlier in December.

These consultations, he said, lay a critical foundation for sustained political dialogue, the drafting of a national roadmap and preparations for future elections that should return the country to democratic governance.

SADC Stays Firmly Engaged in Madagascar’s Transitional Timeline

As SADC Chairperson, President Ramaphosa reaffirmed that the bloc will remain actively engaged in Madagascar’s transition.He stressed that the region’s commitment includes facilitating dialogue, supporting mediation structures and monitoring progress toward constitutional order.

He reminded Member States that political instability in any part of Southern Africa reverberates across the entire region.

“Inasmuch as conflict and instability in one part of the region impacts us all, cooperation is key to the region’s stability, peace and progress,” the President said, emphasising shared regional responsibility.

Regional Leadership and Collaboration Strengthened

Turning to SADC organisational matters, President Ramaphosa congratulated Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on his election as the incoming SADC Chairperson.

The South African President expressed confidence that Hichilema’s leadership would reinforce regional cooperation, strengthen governance systems and advance SADC’s peace and development agenda.

“I look forward to working closely with you, my dear brother, as we advance the mandate of SADC in pursuit of peace, security and shared prosperity,” Ramaphosa said.

Acknowledgement of Member States and Outlook for the Region

President Ramaphosa extended gratitude to fellow Heads of State, Ministers and senior officials for their contributions, including their preparatory work leading up to the summit.

He concluded by wishing SADC Member States, their citizens and the wider region a peaceful festive season and a hopeful, prosperous new year—underscoring the importance of continued cooperation in 2026 as Madagascar navigates its transition.