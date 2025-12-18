Left Menu

Repeat Offender Nabbed: The Swift Capture in Keshav Puram

In northwest Delhi, two notorious snatchers, including a habitual offender with 57 criminal cases, were apprehended. During a police chase, the suspects, identified as Nazakat Ali and Tushar, were arrested with stolen items, including mobile phones and a gold chain. Further investigations are ongoing.

In a dramatic pursuit in northwest Delhi's Keshav Puram area, police successfully apprehended two alleged snatchers on Thursday, one of whom has a staggering 57 criminal cases against him.

The suspects, Nazakat Ali, known by aliases Bhura and KTM, aged 28, and Tushar, alternatively called Nishu, aged 22, hail from Ghaziabad and were nabbed after a brief chase initiated due to their suspicious conduct during routine patrols.

The arrests have unearthed a pattern of crime, with stolen phones, a gold chain, and a knife discovered in their possession, as police expands their investigation to determine the suspects' involvement in a broader criminal network across Delhi and Noida.

