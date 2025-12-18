Repeat Offender Nabbed: The Swift Capture in Keshav Puram

In a dramatic pursuit in northwest Delhi's Keshav Puram area, police successfully apprehended two alleged snatchers on Thursday, one of whom has a staggering 57 criminal cases against him.

The suspects, Nazakat Ali, known by aliases Bhura and KTM, aged 28, and Tushar, alternatively called Nishu, aged 22, hail from Ghaziabad and were nabbed after a brief chase initiated due to their suspicious conduct during routine patrols.

The arrests have unearthed a pattern of crime, with stolen phones, a gold chain, and a knife discovered in their possession, as police expands their investigation to determine the suspects' involvement in a broader criminal network across Delhi and Noida.

(With inputs from agencies.)