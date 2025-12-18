SADC Deploys Panel of Elders to Madagascar to Support Return to Stability

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has approved the deployment of a Panel of Elders and a Mediation Reference Group to Madagascar as part of intensified regional efforts to restore political stability, constitutional order and democratic governance in the island nation.

The decision was announced in a communiqué following a virtual Extraordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government held on Wednesday. The summit considered a detailed report presented by Malawian President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation. The report drew on findings from the Technical Fact-Finding Mission conducted in Madagascar from 19 to 26 October 2025, which assessed political tensions, security conditions and the state of public institutions through extensive consultations with national stakeholders.

The communiqué notes that SADC welcomed the restoration of calm in Madagascar and recognised the national consultation processes launched by the Transitional Government on 10 December 2025. The regional bloc reaffirmed its commitment to remain closely engaged until an elected government is established through credible electoral processes.

Support for Inclusive Dialogue and Transition

The summit urged the Transitional Government, led by Colonel Michael Randrianirina, to initiate an inclusive, Malagasy-owned and Malagasy-led national dialogue during the transitional period. SADC emphasised that such a dialogue should pave the way for fresh elections and facilitate the peaceful return of political exiles.

The bloc further called on the Transitional Government to ensure that all reform processes are timely, inclusive and participatory, creating an environment conducive to meaningful engagement by all political actors, including those in exile.

Deployment of the SADC Panel of Elders

As a critical step in stabilising Madagascar, the summit approved the deployment of the SADC Panel of Elders by March 2026, to be led by former Malawian President Dr Joyce Banda, supported by the Mediation Reference Group and the SADC Secretariat. The Panel will facilitate dialogue, mediate disputes and support efforts aimed at restoring constitutional governance and lasting peace.

SADC further directed the Panel to engage former Mozambican President Dr Joaquim Chissano, the regional body's long-standing Special Envoy to Madagascar, to provide institutional knowledge and context on past interventions, including matters relating to constitutional reforms, electoral processes and the rule of law.

Roadmap and Reporting Requirements

Madagascar has been instructed to submit:

a dialogue readiness report and a draft National Roadmap by 28 February 2026, and

progress reports in May, August and November 2026.

These measures are designed to ensure accountability, transparency and progress in the transitional process.

Leadership Transitions and Regional Coordination

On organisational matters, the summit confirmed President Cyril Ramaphosa as SADC Chairperson and appointed Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema as the Interim Incoming Chairperson. Leaders commended President Mutharika for his leadership of the SADC Organ and expressed appreciation for President Ramaphosa’s role in advancing the regional agenda.

The SADC Secretariat has also been tasked with coordinating with the African Union and international partners to mobilise financial, technical and logistical support for Madagascar’s reforms, ensuring coherent and well-resourced interventions.

Strengthening Regional Stability

The Extraordinary Summit concluded with a unified reaffirmation of SADC’s commitment to peace, security, constitutional order and regional integration. Leaders vowed to continue supporting Madagascar and to uphold the stability of Southern Africa as a whole.