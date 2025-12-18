Karnataka Unanimously Passes Historic Social Boycott Prevention Bill
The Karnataka Assembly passed the Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Bill unanimously, aiming to curb social discrimination. Introduced by Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa, the bill proposes penalties including imprisonment and fines, and seeks to ensure social equality by preventing gatherings aimed at enforcing social boycotts.
The Karnataka Assembly made history on Thursday by passing the Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Bill unanimously. This landmark legislation, introduced by Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa on December 12, marks a significant step towards eradicating social discrimination.
The bill meticulously defines social boycott as any act or gesture of discrimination among community members. It suggests severe penalties, including up to three years of imprisonment and fines up to Rs 1 lakh, for those found guilty of promoting or practicing social boycotts. Moreover, it restricts gatherings aimed at deliberating on enforcing such boycotts.
In a significant clause, the bill mandates that convicted individuals must have their victims heard regarding the sentence's quantum before the final judgment is passed. Minister Mahadevappa hailed the bill as a move towards societal equality, designed to protect marginalized communities. The bill received widespread support from BJP and JD(S) MLAs.
