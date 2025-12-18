Left Menu

Karnataka Unanimously Passes Historic Social Boycott Prevention Bill

The Karnataka Assembly passed the Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Bill unanimously, aiming to curb social discrimination. Introduced by Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa, the bill proposes penalties including imprisonment and fines, and seeks to ensure social equality by preventing gatherings aimed at enforcing social boycotts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 18-12-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 17:22 IST
Karnataka Unanimously Passes Historic Social Boycott Prevention Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Assembly made history on Thursday by passing the Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Bill unanimously. This landmark legislation, introduced by Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa on December 12, marks a significant step towards eradicating social discrimination.

The bill meticulously defines social boycott as any act or gesture of discrimination among community members. It suggests severe penalties, including up to three years of imprisonment and fines up to Rs 1 lakh, for those found guilty of promoting or practicing social boycotts. Moreover, it restricts gatherings aimed at deliberating on enforcing such boycotts.

In a significant clause, the bill mandates that convicted individuals must have their victims heard regarding the sentence's quantum before the final judgment is passed. Minister Mahadevappa hailed the bill as a move towards societal equality, designed to protect marginalized communities. The bill received widespread support from BJP and JD(S) MLAs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025