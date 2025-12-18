Left Menu

India's Air Power: Strategic Force in Modern Warfare

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the strategic capabilities demonstrated by India's armed forces during Operation Sindoor, in a speech at the Air Force Commanders' Conclave. He emphasized the significance of air power in modern warfare and stressed the importance of technological adaptability for future challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 17:32 IST
India's Air Power: Strategic Force in Modern Warfare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh showcased India's strategic military prowess during Operation Sindoor in his address at the Air Force Commanders' Conclave.

Highlighting the evolving nature of warfare, Singh underscored the role of technology and air power, urging military leaders to remain prepared for future challenges.

Singh also praised the armed forces' precision and effectiveness in the operation's execution, commending the public's trust in India's defence capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025