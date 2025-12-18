India's Air Power: Strategic Force in Modern Warfare
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the strategic capabilities demonstrated by India's armed forces during Operation Sindoor, in a speech at the Air Force Commanders' Conclave. He emphasized the significance of air power in modern warfare and stressed the importance of technological adaptability for future challenges.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh showcased India's strategic military prowess during Operation Sindoor in his address at the Air Force Commanders' Conclave.
Highlighting the evolving nature of warfare, Singh underscored the role of technology and air power, urging military leaders to remain prepared for future challenges.
Singh also praised the armed forces' precision and effectiveness in the operation's execution, commending the public's trust in India's defence capabilities.
