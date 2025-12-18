India's Air Power: Strategic Force in Modern Warfare

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh showcased India's strategic military prowess during Operation Sindoor in his address at the Air Force Commanders' Conclave.

Highlighting the evolving nature of warfare, Singh underscored the role of technology and air power, urging military leaders to remain prepared for future challenges.

Singh also praised the armed forces' precision and effectiveness in the operation's execution, commending the public's trust in India's defence capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)