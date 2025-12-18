Left Menu

Tragedy in Rajasthan: Man Allegedly Takes Own Life Amid Marital Strife

A 35-year-old man, Ram Lal, reportedly committed suicide in Rajasthan's Pali district due to marital discord. Lal, who lived in Khokhra village, used a licensed gun to end his life while alone in a hut. The police are investigating the incident further to confirm the circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 18-12-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 17:37 IST
A 35-year-old man in Rajasthan's Pali district has reportedly died by suicide, local authorities announced on Thursday. The victim, identified as Ram Lal, allegedly took his own life using a gun, amid ongoing marital issues.

According to initial investigations, Lal was under significant stress as his wife had been living with her parents for three years due to marital discord. The incident occurred in the Bagri Nagar region, where Lal was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in a hut on leased agricultural land.

Police stated that the deceased had been carrying a licensed 12-bore gun, typically used for field security at night. Family members discovered his body after he failed to respond to his mother's morning call. Evidence at the scene suggests suicide, though investigations continue.

