DWYPD Warns Women and Persons with Disabilities of Festive Season Financial Abuse

The department expressed concern over a noticeable rise in cases of financial manipulation and exploitation, noting that perpetrators frequently intensify abusive behaviour during the holidays.

The department noted that during this period many victims are denied access to their own salaries, bonuses, savings and government benefits, leaving them financially trapped. Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) has cautioned women and persons with disabilities to remain vigilant against financial abuse during the festive season, a period traditionally associated with increased economic pressures and heightened vulnerability to exploitation.

The department expressed concern over a noticeable rise in cases of financial manipulation and exploitation, noting that perpetrators frequently intensify abusive behaviour during the holidays. Financial abuse, the department stressed, is recognised under South African law as a form of domestic violence, even though it often goes unnoticed due to its non-physical nature.

Financial abuse can take many forms, including:

  • Controlling access to bank accounts or cash

  • Misusing income, savings or social grants

  • Pressuring individuals to take on debt under their name

  • Exploiting economic dependence or withholding financial resources

  • Forcing victims to cover festive expenses while abusers mismanage family funds

“Financial abuse is not only an economic violation; it is a form of control and intimidation used to silence women and persons with disabilities. During the festive season, when financial pressures increase, so does the risk,” the department warned.

Communities Urged to Play a Protective Role

The DWYPD emphasised the importance of community awareness, urging families, neighbours, and social networks to support and protect women and persons with disabilities who may be vulnerable to financial exploitation. The department noted that during this period many victims are denied access to their own salaries, bonuses, savings and government benefits, leaving them financially trapped.

Key Actions Called For

To strengthen protections and prevent further abuse, the department appealed for:

  • Increased community education on recognising and reporting financial abuse

  • Stronger collaboration between government departments, financial institutions and social services to detect suspicious financial activity

  • Protection of social grants from unauthorised use or coercion

  • Expanded economic empowerment programmes, especially for women with disabilities, to reduce dependency and enhance financial autonomy

The department reiterated that gender-based violence (GBV) encompasses more than physical harm:“Financial control is a powerful tool of oppression. Let us work together to ensure women, especially women with disabilities, remain safe, supported and financially independent.”

How to Report Abuse

Members of the public who suspect financial exploitation are urged to contact relevant authorities, social workers, or GBV support services to ensure that victims receive immediate assistance and are empowered to protect their independence and dignity.

