EU Court Challenges Denmark's 'Ghetto Law' as Potential Ethnic Discrimination

The European Court of Justice has ruled that Denmark's 'ghetto law', introduced in 2018, may violate EU anti-discrimination legislation by relocating residents based on ethnic origin.

This law, criticized for potentially leading to premature lease terminations and evictions, intends to integrate minority-heavy areas by redesignating them and reducing social housing.

Denmark must now revisit its policies, and an ongoing legal challenge receives a boost as the EU court questions the neutrality of Denmark's criterion in classifying neighborhoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)