Left Menu

EU Court Challenges Denmark's 'Ghetto Law' as Potential Ethnic Discrimination

The European Union's top court has ruled against Denmark's controversial 'ghetto law', suggesting it might constitute ethnic discrimination. This ruling challenges Denmark's integration policies that involve relocating residents from minority-dominated areas and calls into question their legality under EU anti-discrimination laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 18:49 IST
EU Court Challenges Denmark's 'Ghetto Law' as Potential Ethnic Discrimination

The European Court of Justice has ruled that Denmark's 'ghetto law', introduced in 2018, may violate EU anti-discrimination legislation by relocating residents based on ethnic origin.

This law, criticized for potentially leading to premature lease terminations and evictions, intends to integrate minority-heavy areas by redesignating them and reducing social housing.

Denmark must now revisit its policies, and an ongoing legal challenge receives a boost as the EU court questions the neutrality of Denmark's criterion in classifying neighborhoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025