EU Court Challenges Denmark's 'Ghetto Law' as Potential Ethnic Discrimination
The European Union's top court has ruled against Denmark's controversial 'ghetto law', suggesting it might constitute ethnic discrimination. This ruling challenges Denmark's integration policies that involve relocating residents from minority-dominated areas and calls into question their legality under EU anti-discrimination laws.
18-12-2025
The European Court of Justice has ruled that Denmark's 'ghetto law', introduced in 2018, may violate EU anti-discrimination legislation by relocating residents based on ethnic origin.
This law, criticized for potentially leading to premature lease terminations and evictions, intends to integrate minority-heavy areas by redesignating them and reducing social housing.
Denmark must now revisit its policies, and an ongoing legal challenge receives a boost as the EU court questions the neutrality of Denmark's criterion in classifying neighborhoods.
