Left Menu

Undercover Operations Bust Illegal Tobacco Ring Near Rome

Italian and European authorities have seized an illegal tobacco factory near Rome, which produced four million counterfeit cigarettes daily, dodging significant taxes. Famous brands were counterfeited, and multiple arrests were made. The operation caused substantial financial losses in unpaid taxes while using sophisticated evasion tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 18-12-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 18:56 IST
Undercover Operations Bust Illegal Tobacco Ring Near Rome
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a major operation, Italian and European authorities have dismantled an illegal tobacco factory near Rome that was producing four million counterfeit cigarettes a day, evading substantial taxes and duties.

This facility, located in Pomezia, packaged counterfeit cigarettes under renowned brands such as Marlboro and Camel. Authorities seized an array of materials, including 27 tonnes of cigarettes and 19 tonnes of tobacco. Police arrested seven individuals from Ukraine and Bulgaria on charges of trademark counterfeiting and smuggling.

The financial loss from unpaid taxes due to this operation was estimated at 160 million euros annually. Authorities used advanced surveillance techniques, including drones and surveillance, to locate the sophisticated setup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025