Undercover Operations Bust Illegal Tobacco Ring Near Rome

In a major operation, Italian and European authorities have dismantled an illegal tobacco factory near Rome that was producing four million counterfeit cigarettes a day, evading substantial taxes and duties.

This facility, located in Pomezia, packaged counterfeit cigarettes under renowned brands such as Marlboro and Camel. Authorities seized an array of materials, including 27 tonnes of cigarettes and 19 tonnes of tobacco. Police arrested seven individuals from Ukraine and Bulgaria on charges of trademark counterfeiting and smuggling.

The financial loss from unpaid taxes due to this operation was estimated at 160 million euros annually. Authorities used advanced surveillance techniques, including drones and surveillance, to locate the sophisticated setup.

(With inputs from agencies.)