Scandal Unfolds: Misconduct Allegations Against Village Officer and Accountant

Police have registered separate cases against a village development officer and an assistant accountant in connection with misconduct allegations. The officer is accused of falsely declaring an elderly man dead, halting his pension, while the accountant allegedly made important files disappear. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 18-12-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 18:58 IST
In a development that has raised eyebrows, police have registered cases against two officials on allegations of misconduct. A village development officer has been accused of falsely listing an elderly man as dead, leading to the cessation of his old-age pension. This action prompted the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) on Wednesday under Section 198 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Bhimpura police station. The complainant, Assistant Development Officer Siyar block, Manoj Kumar Singh, brought the issue to light.

The dispute centers around claims that Umashankar, from Govindpur Dubauli village, was falsely declared deceased during a verification process. Consequently, his pension was unjustly discontinued. On orders from District Magistrate Mangala Prasad Singh, a case has been filed against the officer responsible for this verification. Rasra Circle Officer Alok Gupta confirmed that an investigation is in progress.

In a separate incident, an FIR has been lodged at Ballia city Kotwali against Manish Kumar Ojha, the assistant accountant at Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls' School. The complaint, filed by District Basic Education Officer Manish Kumar Singh, accuses Ojha of making files related to discrepancies in the PAN cards of teachers and staff disappear. Police are actively investigating both cases, according to the information provided by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

