Karnataka's Controversial SC Quota Shake-Up

The Karnataka Assembly has passed a significant bill aimed at formalizing the state's internal reservation system for Scheduled Castes. Presented by Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa, the Karnataka Scheduled Castes (Sub-Categorisation) Bill, 2025, seeks to split the 17% SC reservation into distinct sub-categories.

According to the bill, the 17% reservation will be divided into six percent for Left communities, six percent for Right communities, and five percent for others. The structure follows recommendations from the Justice Nagmohan Das Commission and aims to provide a legal framework to distribute benefits fairly among 101 SC sub-castes while protecting against court challenges.

Despite its intentions, the bill has stirred controversy. Nomadic tribes have expressed dissatisfaction, concerned that the allocation will further cement their marginalized status within the state's quota matrix, prompting them to seek legal recourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)