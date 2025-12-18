Left Menu

Unveiling the Secret Dialogue: Russian and British Intelligence Chiefs Connect

Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, disclosed a recent conversation with the newly appointed chief of MI6, Metreweli. In their discussion, the presence of Russian and British intelligence officers working officially in each other's capitals was acknowledged, though additional details remain undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-12-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 20:02 IST
Sergei Naryshkin
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a notable development highlighted by TASS, Sergei Naryshkin, director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, revealed his recent telephone conversation with Metreweli, the newly appointed chief of Britain's MI6. This significant dialogue signifies a rare communication line between the heads of Russian and British intelligence agencies.

Naryshkin indicated that both Russian intelligence officers are operating in London officially, just as SIS officers are stationed officially in Moscow. This reciprocal presence is part of the formal cooperation, albeit details of such engagements were not elaborated upon further by Naryshkin.

The conversation between the two intelligence chiefs marks a significant but discreet point of contact between the countries' intelligence services, with the broader implications of such dialogues remaining closely guarded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

