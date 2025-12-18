In a notable development highlighted by TASS, Sergei Naryshkin, director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, revealed his recent telephone conversation with Metreweli, the newly appointed chief of Britain's MI6. This significant dialogue signifies a rare communication line between the heads of Russian and British intelligence agencies.

Naryshkin indicated that both Russian intelligence officers are operating in London officially, just as SIS officers are stationed officially in Moscow. This reciprocal presence is part of the formal cooperation, albeit details of such engagements were not elaborated upon further by Naryshkin.

The conversation between the two intelligence chiefs marks a significant but discreet point of contact between the countries' intelligence services, with the broader implications of such dialogues remaining closely guarded.

