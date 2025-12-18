Left Menu

Mysterious Discovery: Decomposed Bodies Found in Locked House

The decomposed bodies of a couple were discovered in a locked house, suspected to have committed suicide by poison. The couple, originally from Uttar Pradesh, had not interacted with neighbors, and the husband had been homebound due to a stroke. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 18-12-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 20:19 IST
Mysterious Discovery: Decomposed Bodies Found in Locked House
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The decomposed bodies of a couple were stumbled upon in their locked house on Thursday, according to a police official.

Authorities suspect that the couple may have died approximately 15 days prior, likely due to suicide by poisoning, as informed by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarendra Singh to PTI.

The deceased, identified as Kanhaiyalal Baranwal, 46, and his wife Smriti Baranwal, 42, were discovered in their residence under Lasudia police station jurisdiction. A foul odor from their home prompted neighbors to alert the police. Upon forced entry, Kanhaiyalal was found in the bedroom, while Smriti was in the bathroom, with no visible signs of a struggle. Originally from Uttar Pradesh, the couple reportedly kept to themselves, especially after Kanhaiyalal suffered a debilitating stroke. The bodies have been forwarded for post-mortem examination as the investigation progresses, Singh stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025