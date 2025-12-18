Mysterious Discovery: Decomposed Bodies Found in Locked House

The decomposed bodies of a couple were stumbled upon in their locked house on Thursday, according to a police official.

Authorities suspect that the couple may have died approximately 15 days prior, likely due to suicide by poisoning, as informed by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarendra Singh to PTI.

The deceased, identified as Kanhaiyalal Baranwal, 46, and his wife Smriti Baranwal, 42, were discovered in their residence under Lasudia police station jurisdiction. A foul odor from their home prompted neighbors to alert the police. Upon forced entry, Kanhaiyalal was found in the bedroom, while Smriti was in the bathroom, with no visible signs of a struggle. Originally from Uttar Pradesh, the couple reportedly kept to themselves, especially after Kanhaiyalal suffered a debilitating stroke. The bodies have been forwarded for post-mortem examination as the investigation progresses, Singh stated.

