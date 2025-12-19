Left Menu

Trump Sparks Cannabis Revolution: Federal Reclassification to Accelerate Medical Research

President Donald Trump's executive order reclassifies marijuana from a Schedule I to a Schedule III substance. This reclassification will facilitate marijuana research, help pharmaceutical companies seek FDA approval for marijuana-derived drugs, and improve access to hemp products, while marijuana remains illegal federally without proper authorization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 02:14 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 02:14 IST
Trump Sparks Cannabis Revolution: Federal Reclassification to Accelerate Medical Research
marijuana

In a groundbreaking move, U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that reclassifies marijuana from a Schedule I to a Schedule III substance under the Controlled Substances Act. This reclassification intends to ease federal restrictions on research and stimulate the development of new medical marijuana products.

The executive order paves the way for researchers and pharmaceutical companies to secure funding and obtain necessary approvals to conduct clinical trials. While medical marijuana will remain federally illegal without explicit authorization, the reduced classification is expected to mitigate penalties for related offenses and improve access to therapeutic products derived from hemp.

Though marijuana use in any form remains illegal under federal law, state laws permitting medical and recreational use will continue unabated. This federal rescheduling is anticipated to enhance the development of standardized marijuana-derived pharmaceuticals for conditions like sleep apnea, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, and anxiety disorders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025