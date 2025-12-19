Trump Sparks Cannabis Revolution: Federal Reclassification to Accelerate Medical Research

In a groundbreaking move, U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that reclassifies marijuana from a Schedule I to a Schedule III substance under the Controlled Substances Act. This reclassification intends to ease federal restrictions on research and stimulate the development of new medical marijuana products.

The executive order paves the way for researchers and pharmaceutical companies to secure funding and obtain necessary approvals to conduct clinical trials. While medical marijuana will remain federally illegal without explicit authorization, the reduced classification is expected to mitigate penalties for related offenses and improve access to therapeutic products derived from hemp.

Though marijuana use in any form remains illegal under federal law, state laws permitting medical and recreational use will continue unabated. This federal rescheduling is anticipated to enhance the development of standardized marijuana-derived pharmaceuticals for conditions like sleep apnea, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, and anxiety disorders.

(With inputs from agencies.)