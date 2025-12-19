Barham Salih Elected as New UN High Commissioner for Refugees

In a decisive move, the United Nations General Assembly elected Barham Salih, a former Iraqi president, as the next UN High Commissioner for Refugees on Thursday.

Salih, who overcame persecution under Saddam Hussein, was elected without a vote by the assembly's 193 members following a nomination by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

This leadership transition marks a new chapter as Salih takes over from Italy's Filippo Grandi, who has led the agency since 2016. Salih will commence his five-year term on January 1, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)