Barham Salih Elected as New UN High Commissioner for Refugees

Barham Salih, a former Iraqi president, has been elected as the new UN High Commissioner for Refugees. The 193-member UN General Assembly elected him without a vote. Salih, nominated by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, will begin his five-year term on January 1, 2026.

In a decisive move, the United Nations General Assembly elected Barham Salih, a former Iraqi president, as the next UN High Commissioner for Refugees on Thursday.

Salih, who overcame persecution under Saddam Hussein, was elected without a vote by the assembly's 193 members following a nomination by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

This leadership transition marks a new chapter as Salih takes over from Italy's Filippo Grandi, who has led the agency since 2016. Salih will commence his five-year term on January 1, 2026.

