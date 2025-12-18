Left Menu

High Court Grants Bail to Kerala NGO Leader Amidst Fraud Allegations

The Kerala High Court has granted bail to K N Anand Kumar, chairman of the National NGO Confederation, amidst numerous fraud allegations. Despite his serious charges, the court considered his age and health. Conditions include a bond, restricted travel, and cooperation with investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 18-12-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 21:15 IST
Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has granted bail to K N Anand Kumar, chairman of the National NGO Confederation, who faces accusations of cheating individuals across 500 cases. Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas acknowledged the gravity of the charges but cited Kumar's age and health conditions as reasons for bail.

The court ordered Kumar's release upon the execution of a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and two solvent sureties. Kumar must remain within India, appear before investigators when required, and neither influence witnesses nor tamper with evidence.

Kumar argues that the principal accused, Anandu Krishnan, orchestrated the fraudulent scheme, and he merely participated in programs related to it. The prosecution challenges this, claiming Kumar was integral to duping individuals into depositing funds, promising goods at discounted rates, which they never received.

