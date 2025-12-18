Left Menu

J&K Police Clamp Down on Drug Trafficker's Property

The Jammu and Kashmir Police attached property worth Rs 1.6 crore belonging to Liyaqat Ali Bhat, a notorious drug peddler. The double-storey house and 12.5 marlas of land in Nowgam were reportedly purchased with illegal proceeds from narcotics trafficking. The attachment followed legal procedures under the NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 18-12-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 21:37 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have taken decisive action against drug trafficking with the attachment of property worth Rs 1.6 crore belonging to a notorious figure, Liyaqat Ali Bhat. The move comes as part of a crackdown on narcotics-related crimes in the region.

The police seized a double-storey residential house and 12.5 marlas of land in Nowgam, believed to have been acquired through illegal proceeds from narcotics trafficking. Officials underscore that the attachment was carried out in strict compliance with legal procedures under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The operation, conducted in the presence of Executive Magistrate First Class B K Pora and independent witnesses, prohibits the owner from selling, leasing, or altering the property. This concerted effort reflects a growing commitment to combat the expanding issue of drug crimes and ensure justice is served.

(With inputs from agencies.)

