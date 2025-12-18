Left Menu

Delhi's Fire Safety Crackdown: Ensuring a Safer Festive Season

Delhi's Home Minister Ashish Sood announced a fire safety inspection drive, revealing that 24 out of 74 establishments were non-compliant. Serious violations led to the closure of five premises. The inspections aim to ensure safety during festive seasons, emphasizing prevention over punishment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 21:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a decisive move for public safety, Delhi's Home Minister Ashish Sood reported on Thursday that extensive fire safety checks revealed non-compliance in 24 out of 74 establishments, including restaurants and clubs.

The Delhi Fire Service initiated this rigorous inspection following a tragic fire incident in Goa, which claimed 25 lives. The drive focuses on the upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations to prevent any mishaps.

Five establishments faced closure due to grave violations, reinforcing the importance of strict adherence to fire safety norms amid high public footfall during the festive season.

Sood stressed the preventive nature of this initiative, urging establishment owners to maintain and train for adequate safety measures, ensuring a secure festive environment for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

