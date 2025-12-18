Left Menu

Guilty Verdict: 10-Year Jail Term for Shop Shooting in Gurugram

Two individuals have been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a 2018 shooting incident at Om Sweets in Gurugram. The court also fined each convict Rs 1 lakh. The investigation promptly followed the crime, leading to the arrests of Ashu and Sanjeet, who threatened the shop's manager.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Gurugram court has sentenced two men to a decade behind bars following their conviction in a 2018 shooting at a local shop, police announced Thursday.

On Wednesday, Additional District and Sessions Judge Saurabh Gupta not only delivered a 10-year sentence to Ashu and Sanjeet but also imposed fines of Rs 1 lakh each.

The case emerged after unidentified shooters targeted the Om Sweets shop in Sector 46. Police quickly arrived on the scene after receiving a report on October 16, 2018, from the shop's manager. Three individuals reportedly entered the shop, issued a threatening note meant for the owner, and discharged 8 to 10 rounds.

Responding to the manager's complaint, authorities filed an FIR at the Sector 50 station. The investigation led to the arrests of Ashu from Jat Shahpur village and Sanjeet from Kanaunda village, Jhajjar. The evidence and witness testimonies presented in court resulted in Wednesday's significant legal outcome, as confirmed by a Gurugram police spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

