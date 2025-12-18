Govt Expands Cancer Care Access; Dr Jitendra Singh Outlines Multi-Layer Strategy in RS

Responding to queries in Parliament on the rising cancer burden in India, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh outlined a comprehensive, future-ready national strategy covering cancer prevention, early detection, treatment, research, affordability and global collaboration.

As Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, and MoS in the PMO dealing with Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Singh said the Government’s goal is to shift from “selective excellence” to universal accessibility, ensuring high-quality cancer care reaches patients across socio-economic groups and geographies.

Streamlining Hospital Admissions, Reducing Patient Stress

Acknowledging the emotional and logistical burden faced by cancer patients and their families during hospital admissions, Dr Singh said the Government is working to simplify admission procedures and expand oncology infrastructure nationwide. This includes establishing facilities at district and regional levels to ease pressure on tertiary cancer hospitals.

Since 2014, India has seen the establishment of 11 Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) hospitals and the expansion of a National Cancer Grid covering over 300 hospitals, providing standardized, evidence-based cancer treatment across the country. Major expansions such as the Platinum Block at Navi Mumbai are underway to enhance capacity.

Rising Cancer Cases a Global Trend, Driven by Lifestyle Shifts

Dr Singh clarified that India’s rising cancer incidence mirrors global patterns. Longer life expectancy, environmental exposure, lifestyle-related non-communicable diseases and improved screening have contributed to a higher number of diagnosed cases.

“Cancer today is no longer confined to older age groups,” he said. “With early diagnosis, several cancers have become curable—transforming fatality into survivability.”

Research Advancing Radiotherapy, Nuclear Medicine and Reducing Toxicity

Responding to questions on research and technology, the Minister said Indian institutions—including BRIT, Tata Memorial Centre, and other research hospitals—are conducting pioneering work not only on cancer biology but also on:

Radioprotective agents to reduce side effects of radiation

Precision-targeted radiotherapy and chemotherapy

Novel radioisotopes for diagnosing and treating aggressive cancers

Techniques to improve treatment safety and minimise collateral damage

He noted that India has developed 24 indigenous radioisotopes over the last decade, enabling world-class nuclear diagnostics and advanced theranostics such as Lutetium-177 PSMA-617 for prostate cancer.

Affordability Central to Cancer Policy: Free or Nominal-Cost Treatment for 60%

Dr Singh reiterated that affordability is a cornerstone of the Government’s cancer strategy. At Tata Memorial institutions, nearly 60% of patients are treated free of cost or at nominal rates, supported by schemes like Ayushman Bharat and cross-subsidised internal systems. Even paid treatments are significantly cheaper than those at private hospitals.

The Government is also:

Ensuring essential cancer drugs remain available through public hospitals

Supporting indigenous pharmaceutical production to cut import dependency

Prioritising innovation in cost-effective diagnostics and therapies

India’s First Indigenous HPV Vaccine: A Landmark in Women’s Health

Highlighting a major scientific achievement, Dr Singh informed Parliament that India has developed its first indigenous HPV vaccine, led by the Department of Biotechnology. The vaccine protects against cervical cancer, one of the most common cancers among Indian women, especially in younger age groups.

International Collaboration Through IAEA’s “Rays of Hope”

India’s leadership in global cancer care capacity-building was also emphasised. Under the IAEA "Rays of Hope" programme, Tata Memorial Centre has been training healthcare professionals from low- and middle-income countries.

Dr Singh noted that TMC is unique in combining patient care, academic instruction and cutting-edge research, with centres across India—including in Assam—offering super-specialty programmes in oncology, paediatric oncology and nuclear medicine.

Bringing Advanced Cancer Therapies to Rural and Remote Areas

The Minister underscored that innovations in nuclear medicine and radioisotopes have now made advanced cancer diagnostics and therapies scalable even in rural regions, reducing geographical inequality in cancer treatment.

For prostate cancer and certain blood cancers in children, India now offers world-class, indigenous radioisotope-based treatments at far more affordable rates than global alternatives.

A National Cancer Care Model Built on Equity, Innovation and Integration

Dr Jitendra Singh concluded that India’s cancer strategy is built on equity, innovation, affordability and strong scientific foundations. He assured Parliament that the Government will continue integrating nuclear medicine, biotechnology, public health and digital systems to ensure that every citizen—regardless of income or location—has access to modern, life-saving cancer care.