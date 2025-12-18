Dr Jitendra Singh Defends SHANTI Bill, Stresses Safety, Sovereignty and Clean Energy

Following the passage of the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh addressed the Rajya Sabha with an extensive clarification of provisions, concerns and safeguards related to the landmark legislation.

As Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, and Minister of State in the PMO (overseeing Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space), Dr Singh underscored that India’s nuclear programme would continue to operate under the unwavering principles of nuclear safety, strategic sovereignty and public accountability.

Bill Consolidates Key Laws, Strengthens Oversight

Clarifying misconceptions, Dr Singh explained that the SHANTI Bill harmonises and consolidates provisions from:

Atomic Energy Act, 1962

Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage (CLND) Act

And other allied rules

A major reform, he noted, is the decision to grant statutory status to the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB). Making it part of India’s parent nuclear legislation strengthens, rather than dilutes, regulatory independence and brings India closer to global best practices in nuclear governance.

Technological Shifts Demand Legislative Reform

The Minister noted that objections raised during earlier reform attempts in 2010 must be viewed against today’s dramatically different realities.

Technologies such as:

Small Modular Reactors (SMRs)

Bharat Small Reactors (BSRs)

Next-generation safety systems

were inconceivable fifteen years ago but are now central to evolving global clean energy needs. The new Bill, he stressed, is designed to address this new era of nuclear innovation, where reliability, flexibility and round-the-clock clean power are increasingly vital.

Safety First: Rigorous Standards Remain Intact

Dr Singh categorically stated that nuclear safety standards have not been relaxed in any way. The foundational policy of “safety first, production next”, enshrined in the Atomic Energy Act, remains fully intact.

He outlined India’s stringent oversight mechanisms:

Quarterly inspections during construction

Biannual inspections during operation

Five-year licence renewals

Enhanced regulatory powers for the statutory AERB

Monitoring aligned with IAEA standards

India’s nuclear plants, he added, are intentionally located far from seismic fault lines, and routine monitoring shows radiation levels to be many times below global safety limits.

Public Health and Cybersecurity Concerns Addressed

Dr Singh assured Members that extensive scientific assessments show no evidence of carcinogenic impact from Indian reactors. Radiation emissions at major sites—Kudankulam, Kalpakkam, Rawatbhata, Tarapur—fall significantly below international norms, often measured only in micro-sieverts.

He highlighted comprehensive cybersecurity upgrades across India’s nuclear ecosystem, including:

Multi-layer digital security

Encryption and secure coding

Regular cyber audits

Malware filtration

Robust incident-response systems

These reforms, he said, reflect India’s readiness to handle modern, technology-driven threats.

No Privatisation of Strategic Nuclear Assets

Addressing speculation around privatisation, Dr Singh clarified that:

Uranium mining above specified thresholds will remain the exclusive domain of the government.

Spent fuel management will always remain under strict government control, following a long-term storage protocol.

All strategic materials, including fissile material, source material and heavy water, will continue to be governed solely by the State.

Limited private participation may occur in exploration or non-strategic activities, but never in areas critical to sovereignty or national security.

Fair Compensation: Graded Liability with Full Guarantees

The Minister explained that the Bill introduces graded liability caps to encourage smaller investors without undermining victim rights. In cases where damages exceed operator liability, government-backed funds and international conventions ensure full compensation.

Importantly, the definition of “nuclear damage” now explicitly includes environmental damage, marking a progressive step in environmental accountability.

Redressal Commission: Faster Resolution Without Limiting Judiciary

Dr Singh clarified that the Atomic Energy Redressal Commission is designed to offer a faster grievance-redress mechanism for citizens. It does not restrict recourse to civil courts or the higher judiciary, countering claims that the Bill shields nuclear activities from judicial scrutiny.

Safeguarding Sovereignty and Strategic Autonomy

In response to concerns about foreign influence, Dr Singh reiterated that:

India will adopt only those international practices that suit its conditions.

The SHANTI Bill deals exclusively with civilian nuclear energy, with no connection to weapons-grade capabilities.

Enrichment levels under the Bill remain limited to reactor-grade needs.

Nuclear Energy for Development: Health, Agriculture and Innovation

The Minister showcased India’s progress in nuclear science beyond power, including breakthroughs in:

Cancer treatment (e.g., childhood leukaemia, prostate cancer)

Food preservation

Agriculture and crop improvement

Industrial applications

Institutions like the Tata Memorial Centre, he said, are already leading the world in nuclear medicine innovations. The Bill’s provisions for liberalised research participation will accelerate scientific advancement across sectors.

India’s Nuclear Roadmap to 2047

Dr Singh outlined India’s long-term capacity targets:

9 GW installed today

22 GW by 2032

47 GW by 2037

67 GW by 2042

100 GW by 2047

By 2047, nuclear power is expected to meet nearly 10% of India’s total energy needs, playing a central role in powering AI-driven infrastructure and digital-era electricity demand.

A Confident Vision for India’s Nuclear Future

Concluding the debate, Dr Jitendra Singh said the SHANTI Bill reflects India’s scientific maturity, strategic awareness and global responsibility in clean energy leadership. The Government, he assured, remains open to constructive parliamentary inputs as rules are drafted.

He reaffirmed that India’s nuclear journey will continue to be guided by safety, transparency and unwavering national interest, positioning the country to lead the global clean-energy transition responsibly.