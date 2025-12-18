Corruption Probe Unveils Deep Ties in French Culture Ministry

Authorities conducted extensive searches at several locations, including the office of Paris's 7th district's mayor and the French Culture Ministry, during a corruption probe linked to Rachida Dati's tenure in the European Parliament.

The French Financial Prosecutor's Office confirmed the investigation, citing charges of corruption, influence peddling, embezzlement, concealment, and laundering. The judicial probe commenced in October.

Efforts to reach Rachida Dati and her legal representatives for comments on these allegations have been unsuccessful.

(With inputs from agencies.)