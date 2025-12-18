Left Menu

Corruption Probe Unveils Deep Ties in French Culture Ministry

A corruption investigation has implicated the French Culture Ministry, linked to Rachida Dati's time in the European Parliament. French authorities searched offices and homes for evidence. The probe focuses on corruption, influence peddling, and embezzlement allegations during Dati's parliamentary mandate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 21:58 IST
Corruption Probe Unveils Deep Ties in French Culture Ministry

Authorities conducted extensive searches at several locations, including the office of Paris's 7th district's mayor and the French Culture Ministry, during a corruption probe linked to Rachida Dati's tenure in the European Parliament.

The French Financial Prosecutor's Office confirmed the investigation, citing charges of corruption, influence peddling, embezzlement, concealment, and laundering. The judicial probe commenced in October.

Efforts to reach Rachida Dati and her legal representatives for comments on these allegations have been unsuccessful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025