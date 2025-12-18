Left Menu

Karnataka Assembly Pushes for Regional Equity and Development

The Karnataka Assembly passed resolutions urging the Union Government to tackle issues of regional imbalance, healthcare, and resource allocation in Kalyana and North Karnataka. Key issues included establishing an AIIMS in Raichur, ethanol allocation, and irrigation projects. The Assembly pushed for decentralization of institutions from Bengaluru to support equitable growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 18-12-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 22:22 IST
Karnataka Assembly Pushes for Regional Equity and Development
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Assembly has taken a firm stand on regional development by adopting eight resolutions targeting long-standing issues. These resolutions demand action from the Union Government to rectify imbalances in healthcare, irrigation, and resource allocation, particularly in the Kalyana Karnataka and North Karnataka regions.

The assembly emphasized the chronic underdevelopment in education and healthcare in Kalyana Karnataka, noting the low health indicators that fall below state and national averages. A push for an AIIMS in Raichur, a central location in the region, has been stressed to improve access to quality healthcare.

Furthermore, issues such as ethanol allocation disparities, water projects, and institutional decentralization were discussed. The assembly highlighted the need for urgent intervention to promote balanced growth, criticizing the perceived neglect from central authorities and calling for policy reforms to ensure equitable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025