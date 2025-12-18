Karnataka Assembly Pushes for Regional Equity and Development

The Karnataka Assembly has taken a firm stand on regional development by adopting eight resolutions targeting long-standing issues. These resolutions demand action from the Union Government to rectify imbalances in healthcare, irrigation, and resource allocation, particularly in the Kalyana Karnataka and North Karnataka regions.

The assembly emphasized the chronic underdevelopment in education and healthcare in Kalyana Karnataka, noting the low health indicators that fall below state and national averages. A push for an AIIMS in Raichur, a central location in the region, has been stressed to improve access to quality healthcare.

Furthermore, issues such as ethanol allocation disparities, water projects, and institutional decentralization were discussed. The assembly highlighted the need for urgent intervention to promote balanced growth, criticizing the perceived neglect from central authorities and calling for policy reforms to ensure equitable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)