Mystery Unfolds: From Campus Chaos to a Chilling End

The suspect in last weekend's mass shooting at Brown University has been confirmed dead, a U.S. attorney stated. Authorities are investigating potential links to the murder of an MIT professor days later.

The body was reportedly found in a storage unit in Salem, NH, prompting a large law enforcement presence. Officials believe the suspect committed suicide, though further details on the suspect's identity remain undisclosed. Massachusetts prosecutors have drafted charges against another individual potentially involved.

Following the shooting, which left two students dead and several others injured, students and Providence residents expressed heightened nerves. MIT's Nuno Loureiro was killed two days later. While initial reports from the FBI denied any connection, investigations continue, relying on public help due to limited surveillance footage.

(With inputs from agencies.)