Left Menu

Court Pilots Change: Streamlining Pregnancy Termination Cases for Rape Survivors

The Allahabad High Court's suo motu Public Interest Litigation addresses procedural delays in handling termination of pregnancy cases for rape survivors. The court seeks to establish guidelines to improve timely medical intervention and has appointed advocate Mahima Maurya as Amicus Curiae to aid in the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 18-12-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 22:39 IST
Court Pilots Change: Streamlining Pregnancy Termination Cases for Rape Survivors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has initiated a suo motu Public Interest Litigation to tackle procedural delays in handling pregnancy termination cases involving rape survivors.

Filed under the title 'In Re Framing Of Guidelines For Sensitizing All Concerned In Cases Of Termination Of Pregnancies,' the PIL emphasizes the urgency to establish streamlined processes for timely medical aid.

On November 27, advocate Mahima Maurya, appointed as Amicus Curiae, alongside Additional Chief Standing Counsel Rajiv Gupta, proposed various measures to improve bureaucratic efficiency and ensure sensitive handling of such cases. The court will review these suggestions on January 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025