Court Pilots Change: Streamlining Pregnancy Termination Cases for Rape Survivors
The Allahabad High Court's suo motu Public Interest Litigation addresses procedural delays in handling termination of pregnancy cases for rape survivors. The court seeks to establish guidelines to improve timely medical intervention and has appointed advocate Mahima Maurya as Amicus Curiae to aid in the process.
The Allahabad High Court has initiated a suo motu Public Interest Litigation to tackle procedural delays in handling pregnancy termination cases involving rape survivors.
Filed under the title 'In Re Framing Of Guidelines For Sensitizing All Concerned In Cases Of Termination Of Pregnancies,' the PIL emphasizes the urgency to establish streamlined processes for timely medical aid.
On November 27, advocate Mahima Maurya, appointed as Amicus Curiae, alongside Additional Chief Standing Counsel Rajiv Gupta, proposed various measures to improve bureaucratic efficiency and ensure sensitive handling of such cases. The court will review these suggestions on January 13.
