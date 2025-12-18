Karnataka's Prison Controversy: Unraveling Preferential Treatment Allegations

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara clarified on Thursday that videos showing inmates receiving preferential treatment at Parappana Agrahara Central Jail were mostly recorded during the tenure of the previous BJP government. The minister emphasized his commitment to combating illegal activities inside prisons.

Responding to concerns raised by MLC Kishore Kumar in the Legislative Council, Parameshwara assured that the government is implementing stricter measures to prevent the smuggling of drugs, phones, and weapons into prisons. He distanced his administration from these past incidents, underscoring efforts to regulate prison conditions.

Reacting to Leader of Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy's remarks, Parameshwara insisted he was merely stating facts about the timing of the videos' recordings. Highlighting recent actions, the minister announced staff suspensions and leadership changes, while ongoing discussions aim to address issues with prison jammer towers.

(With inputs from agencies.)