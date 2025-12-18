Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Expansion: Urgent Need for More Missions

India's diplomatic network is constrained by the absence of resident missions in 41 countries, as highlighted by a parliamentary panel. Recommendations include accelerating the establishment of missions in Europe and Latin America. Despite India's growing global role, budget allocations for foreign affairs remain insufficient for expanding diplomatic engagements.

A recent parliamentary panel report has spotlighted a significant gap in India's diplomatic efforts, citing the lack of resident missions in 41 countries. This shortfall limits potential partnerships and strategic alliances globally.

The committee suggests the government fast-track the deployment of new missions in Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean, regions where India's presence remains scarce. This move is critical to strengthening India's diplomatic, economic, and strategic reach.

Even though India's influence is growing on the global stage, a diminishing share of the budget allocated to the Ministry of External Affairs threatens effective international engagement. The panel recommends a 20% increase in funding to counter this trend and support India's expanding international responsibilities.

