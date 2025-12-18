U.S. Sanctions Escalate Against ICC Judges Amid Israel Case

The Trump administration has intensified its campaign against the International Criminal Court (ICC) by imposing sanctions on two additional judges involved in cases against Israel. This move further escalates Washington's pressure on the court amid ongoing legal proceedings against Israeli leaders for alleged war crimes.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced sanctions against ICC judges Gocha Lordkipanidze and Erdenebalsuren Damdin, criticizing their participation in the probe against Israel without its consent. This decision builds on previous measures targeting ICC prosecutors and judges, aimed at safeguarding U.S. and Israeli interests.

The ICC criticized the sanctions, labeling them a threat to judicial independence and the international legal order. Despite the U.S. and Israel not being ICC members, the court continues to face challenges over its jurisdiction and operational integrity in global contexts.

(With inputs from agencies.)