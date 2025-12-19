Left Menu

Non-Bailable Warrant for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister

A Pakistani district court has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Suhail Afridi due to his absence from court proceedings. The case involves allegations of misleading claims against state institutions under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, escalated to non-bailable status after non-compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 19-12-2025 00:48 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 00:48 IST
Non-Bailable Warrant for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A district court in Pakistan has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Suhail Afridi. His absence from court proceedings prompted this serious measure.

The warrant was issued by Senior Civil Judge Abbas Shah in Islamabad, related to allegations that Afridi made misleading claims against state institutions, damaging their credibility.

The case, filed by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, has been adjourned until January 3, 2026, following the court's decision to escalate from bailable to non-bailable warrants due to continued non-compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025