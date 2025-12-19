Non-Bailable Warrant for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister

A district court in Pakistan has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Suhail Afridi. His absence from court proceedings prompted this serious measure.

The warrant was issued by Senior Civil Judge Abbas Shah in Islamabad, related to allegations that Afridi made misleading claims against state institutions, damaging their credibility.

The case, filed by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, has been adjourned until January 3, 2026, following the court's decision to escalate from bailable to non-bailable warrants due to continued non-compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)