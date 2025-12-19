Left Menu

U.S. Blockade on Venezuela: A Double-Edged Sword?

Donald Trump's partial blockade on Venezuela intensifies U.S. pressure on Nicolas Maduro but risks complicating U.S. efforts to deter China's potential naval encirclement of Taiwan. Critics argue the move may undermine international law, impacting U.S. credibility while China could exploit this for its agenda towards Taiwan.

Updated: 19-12-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 02:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The decision by Donald Trump to impose a partial blockade on Venezuela has escalated pressure on President Nicolas Maduro. It raises international law concerns and the broader implications for U.S. policy against China's naval challenges in Taiwan.

Under the directive, sanctioned oil tankers are blocked, aimed at crippling Maduro's financial lifeline. Critically, this move opens legal and diplomatic discussions, as it may parallel concerns over China's potential naval blockade of Taiwan.

Experts suggest that the U.S. action might weaken its standing to critique Chinese moves in Taiwan. As China potentially positions this as a precedent, Washington's strategies and international law credibility face scrutiny.

