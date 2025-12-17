Trump Orders Venezuela Oil Blockade: A New Escalation

In a bold move that has ratcheted up international tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered a blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers involved with Venezuela. The decision aligns with heightened hostilities between Washington and Caracas, raising questions about the execution of such a measure and its possible consequences.

After labeling the Venezuelan regime as a FOREIGN TERRORIST ORGANIZATION, President Trump announced the blockade via Truth Social, citing reasons such as theft of assets, terrorism, drug smuggling, and human trafficking. This announcement caused a significant increase in U.S. crude futures in Asian trading.

Reports indicate an ongoing embargo following the U.S. seizure of a sanctioned tanker off Venezuela's coast. Loaded vessels remain in Venezuelan waters, avoiding potential seizure. Still, President Maduro has vowed to protect Venezuela's rich resources from what he calls imperialistic ambitions, emphasizing that peace will ultimately prevail in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)