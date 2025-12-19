Left Menu

Coast Guard Clears Policy on Hate Symbols, Lifts Nomination Hold

The US Coast Guard has revised its policy on hate symbols, clarifying its zero-tolerance stance and eliminating language referring to them as 'potentially divisive.' This change prompted Senator Jacky Rosen to lift her hold on Adm. Kevin Lunday's nomination, following assurances of strong anti-harassment policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-12-2025 06:13 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 06:13 IST
Coast Guard Clears Policy on Hate Symbols, Lifts Nomination Hold
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The US Coast Guard has revised its policy concerning hate symbols, specifically swastikas and nooses, by eliminating references to them as 'potentially divisive' and affirming its zero-tolerance stance.

This adjustment led Democratic Senator Jacky Rosen to remove her hold on the nomination of Admiral Kevin Lunday for Coast Guard commandant, responding to the updated language and assurances of strong anti-harassment measures.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem emphasized that the changes prevent misrepresentation of the Coast Guard's policy by any press or official, ensuring clarity on the ban against hate symbols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025