Coast Guard Clears Policy on Hate Symbols, Lifts Nomination Hold
The US Coast Guard has revised its policy on hate symbols, clarifying its zero-tolerance stance and eliminating language referring to them as 'potentially divisive.' This change prompted Senator Jacky Rosen to lift her hold on Adm. Kevin Lunday's nomination, following assurances of strong anti-harassment policies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-12-2025 06:13 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 06:13 IST
The US Coast Guard has revised its policy concerning hate symbols, specifically swastikas and nooses, by eliminating references to them as 'potentially divisive' and affirming its zero-tolerance stance.
This adjustment led Democratic Senator Jacky Rosen to remove her hold on the nomination of Admiral Kevin Lunday for Coast Guard commandant, responding to the updated language and assurances of strong anti-harassment measures.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem emphasized that the changes prevent misrepresentation of the Coast Guard's policy by any press or official, ensuring clarity on the ban against hate symbols.
