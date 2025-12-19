Coast Guard Clears Policy on Hate Symbols, Lifts Nomination Hold

The US Coast Guard has revised its policy concerning hate symbols, specifically swastikas and nooses, by eliminating references to them as 'potentially divisive' and affirming its zero-tolerance stance.

This adjustment led Democratic Senator Jacky Rosen to remove her hold on the nomination of Admiral Kevin Lunday for Coast Guard commandant, responding to the updated language and assurances of strong anti-harassment measures.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem emphasized that the changes prevent misrepresentation of the Coast Guard's policy by any press or official, ensuring clarity on the ban against hate symbols.

(With inputs from agencies.)