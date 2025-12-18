PSG Clinch Intercontinental Cup in Thrilling Penalty Shootout

Paris St Germain emerged victorious in the Intercontinental Cup final against Flamengo, clinching the win 2-1 on penalties at the Ahmad bin Ali stadium on Wednesday. The fiercely contested match saw both teams locked at 1-1 at the end of 90 minutes.

The dramatic penalty shootout that followed highlighted the skills of PSG's goalkeeper, Matvey Safonov, who become the hero by saving four Flamengo spot-kicks.

This triumph marks a significant achievement for PSG, as they continue to assert themselves on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)