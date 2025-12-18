Left Menu

PSG Clinch Intercontinental Cup in Thrilling Penalty Shootout

Paris St Germain triumphed in the Intercontinental Cup by defeating Flamengo 2-1 on penalties at the Ahmad bin Ali stadium. The match concluded in a 1-1 draw after regulation time, with PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov impressively saving four penalties in the decisive shootout.

Paris St Germain emerged victorious in the Intercontinental Cup final against Flamengo, clinching the win 2-1 on penalties at the Ahmad bin Ali stadium on Wednesday. The fiercely contested match saw both teams locked at 1-1 at the end of 90 minutes.

The dramatic penalty shootout that followed highlighted the skills of PSG's goalkeeper, Matvey Safonov, who become the hero by saving four Flamengo spot-kicks.

This triumph marks a significant achievement for PSG, as they continue to assert themselves on the international stage.

