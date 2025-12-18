PSG Clinch Intercontinental Cup in Thrilling Penalty Shootout
Paris St Germain triumphed in the Intercontinental Cup by defeating Flamengo 2-1 on penalties at the Ahmad bin Ali stadium. The match concluded in a 1-1 draw after regulation time, with PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov impressively saving four penalties in the decisive shootout.
