Red Fort Blast Case: New Developments in NIA Custody Extensions

In a significant development, a Delhi court has extended the National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody of Dr. Bilal Naseer Malla for another seven days. He is a key figure accused in the Red Fort blast case that shook the capital last month.

Soyab, a native of Faridabad, has also been remanded to five days of judicial custody for allegedly harboring the bomber Umar-un-Nabi, who was responsible for the explosive-laden car detonation near the historic Red Fort on November 10.

Amidst tight security, the accused individuals were presented in front of Principal and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna. Media coverage of the proceedings was strictly restricted. The NIA has also apprehended several other individuals linked to the plot as more information surfaces about the attack's orchestration.

(With inputs from agencies.)