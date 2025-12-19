Left Menu

Tragic Tenant Dispute: Couple Arrested for Landlord's Murder

A couple, Ajay and Akriti Gupta, were arrested for murdering their landlord, Deepshikha Sharma, over unpaid rent. The incident occurred during a heated altercation at the couple's home. Deepshikha's body was concealed in a suitcase and discovered by her domestic help. The couple is now in judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 19-12-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 15:17 IST
A married couple has been apprehended for the alleged murder of their landlord after a dispute over rent payments turned lethal. According to police reports, the crime took place on Wednesday at the Aura Chimera Society, Rajnagar Extension.

The couple, Ajay and Akriti Gupta, are accused of killing Deepshikha Sharma, 48, by strangling her with a scarf and striking her with a pressure cooker lid. The altercation reportedly began when Deepshikha visited to collect months of unpaid rent. In a defensive move, she allegedly bit Ajay, prompting a violent response from the couple.

Deepshikha's body was later discovered in a red suitcase by her domestic help, Minni, leading to the police arrest. Meanwhile, the court has remanded the accused to 14 days' judicial custody as investigations continue.

