Shiv Sena and MNS Forge Alliance for Municipal Elections

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are poised to formally announce their alliance for the forthcoming municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra. Leaders from both parties indicated that negotiations on seat-sharing arrangements have been nearly concluded for most civic bodies except Mumbai.

The elections, scheduled for January 15, will see 29 municipal corporations go to the polls, including the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The alliance between these parties covers major cities like Mumbai, Thane, and Nashik, with talks focused on balancing demands in Marathi-dominated regions.

This partnership marks a significant shift as former adversaries Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray reconcile past differences to strengthen their political footing. After electoral setbacks in 2024, the cousins are aligning their efforts to revive political fortunes, underscoring the importance of unity in this high-stakes electoral season.

(With inputs from agencies.)